Music Week Subscriptions - Save 30%

About Music Week

We are the leading trade media brand for the UK music industry. Music Week remains essential reading for anyone who needs to understand the business of music.

Subscription Queries

If you wish to take out a new subscription; upgrade to a premium subscription or enquire about our corporate subscription service please contact musicweek@abacusemedia.com or call +44 (0)208 955 7020.

If you need to edit your user details and update your email newsletter preferences please visit our manage account page .

For any other questions please visit our Frequently Asked Questions page.

Alternatively to speak to our Customer Services please email or call +44 (0)208 955 7020.